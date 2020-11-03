Accelo Integration

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Contextual Code stores your given Accelo deployment name, client id, client secret, channel ids linked to company/retainer/project ids, and a generated access token. No other data is stored. This data is only stored once you enter it in the configuration screen on the App's Home screen.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Contextual Code removes your client id, client secret, generated access token, and linked channel ids immediately after requesting removal through the App's Home screen.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Contextual Code stores your given Accelo deployment name, client id, client secret, channel ids linked to company/retainer/project ids, and a generated access token. No other data is stored. This data is only stored once you enter it in the configuration screen on the App's Home screen.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no