Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Autify will retain customer data for up to 3 years according to a contract with our customers.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Data should be immediately deleted when a contract ends but it can be retained for up to 3 years based on an agreement with customers.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Autify needs to do their best to keep data safe by e.g. encrypting data, hashing data and also back up data periodically so that it can restore data if necessary. Backup data also needs to be securely stored.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA, Japan

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS