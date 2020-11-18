Bug Reporting

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Customers can choose their retention settings directly through their workspace. The default retention setting for Customer Data is to keep everything for as long as the workspace exists.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Upon customer deletion, RemoteWorkly Show deletes customer data from our production environments within 24 hours and backups are deleted within 14 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer Data is stored in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. We have well-tested backup and restoration procedures, which allow recovery from a major disaster. The Operations team is alerted in case of a failure with this system. Backups are fully tested at least every 120 days to confirm that our processes and tools work as expected.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no