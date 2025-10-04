Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Until user actively deletes their own data from their portal on spotmystatus.com or until spotify/slack access token is removed
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
All user sensitive data is immediately removed. Only thing kept is user's past subscriptions (non-identifiable) to avoid abuse of free trial policy
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Stored in Frankfurt data servers as long as user is active
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no