Trusted by over 450,000 users, Process Street
is a modern process management platform for teams. We help teams share their core processes, then transform them into powerful no-code workflows. With Process Street for Slack, you can:Increase accountability and workflow speed
Increase the speed of your workflows by bringing Process Street to where your team lives — in Slack. Get instant notifications for:
• Assignments
• Due dates
• Approvals
• MentionsApprove workflows and complete tasks without leaving Slack
Approvals, tasks and workflows can be created in Process Street and executed in Slack — letting your team complete processes in a matter of minutes.
• One-click approvals directly from Slack
• Notifications on approval submissions and status updates to your team
• Assignees can keep track of, and complete in Slack, their outstanding tasks and workflow runsGet up and running in quickly
Upon installation, Process Street for Slack will automatically detect if your team members are using Slack. Those who are will start receiving notifications for any task assignments, approvals, due dates, or mentions without any extra configuration on their part.Sign-in to Process Street
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