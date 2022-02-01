Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Surveysensum retains user data unless the user explicitly requests data to be deleted and no longer needs the integration
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Surveysensum archives data for a period of 30 days after which it is deleted
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Surveysensum protects confidential data like tokens from loss to avoid reputation damage and to avoid any adverse impact on our customers.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no