Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Data is retained as long as the account is active. Inactive accounts are archived after 6 months.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Data is retained as long as the account is active. Inactive accounts are archived after 6 months.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Data is stored using industry standard safe-guarding techniques with limited access to personnal and with isolation between customers.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Irland

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) ChatGPT 3.5

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM The summarised data on the ticket consist of a title, problem and solution. This data is stored as long as the ticket is retained.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Multi-tenancy across several services and servers in the cloud (Microsoft Azure).