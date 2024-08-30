Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We retain user data as long as the Claptastic service is in use, ensuring full functionality for the associated Slack workspace. Recognition messages will be deleted if an admin resets the total score or upon user request.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Upon request, users can have their data archived or removed from our systems. Recognition messages are specifically deleted when an admin resets scores or at the user’s request via email.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
User data is stored securely and is only accessible to authorized personnel. We implement industry-standard security measures to protect data from unauthorized access or breaches while ensuring compliance with applicable regulations.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Hetzner Servers
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no