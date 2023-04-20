Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data is retained for as long as you hold an active account in Assist AI. After cancelation, you can place a request at support@happyfox.com to delete all your account data. Please check our Privacy policy for more details - https://www.happyfox.com/privacy-policy/ .
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Your Assist AI account data is stored in our primary storage all the time and we don't archive it at any point. You can however raise data removal requests at support@happyfox.com.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Your Assist AI account data is stored behind secure firewall and is encrypted at rest. Backups are taken daily and are retained for 30 days.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
All data is stored on Cloud servers hosted in AWS.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Sonnet, Haiku, Cohere
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Prompts, completions, and embeddings are retained in our systems for the duration of an active subscription or until deleted on request. We do not use customer data for model training.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Our LLM layer operates on Amazon Bedrock within our private AWS account. Bedrock is a multi-tenant service with strict logical isolation—ensuring no cross-tenant access to prompts, completions, or logs.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
All real-time inference originates in US West (Oregon). To handle load spikes, requests may be routed to other U.S. Regions (Virginia or Ohio), but all traffic stays encrypted within the AWS U.S. Regions.