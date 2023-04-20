:brain: HappyFox Assist AI is an intelligent AI-powered self-service solution that helps your employees independently resolve their IT and HR queries. :eyes: It helps you reduce ticket volume, accelerate agent productivity, and improves employee engagement by encouraging a self-service culture. :zap: This also helps your IT and HR teams. They now have time to focus their efforts on high-value tasks that will eventually reduce your operational costs. :gear: Assist AI leverages AI to learn from your internal knowledge sources to directly respond to queries on Slack. :warning: As with any AI-powered solution that uses large language models, responses may occasionally contain inaccuracies or hallucinations. We recommend validating critical information with the respective teams. :hourglass_flowing_sand: Our Enterprise plan also offers additional conversational ticketing support. Employee queries are answered within the same Slack thread, eliminating context-switching and reducing wait time. :tada: We also make onboarding a fairly simple affair for you — so start supporting your employees via an intuitive and AI-powered self-service portal today!