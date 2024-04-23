Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Customer data is stored for 5-7 years depending on the data type, and potentially longer if required by law or regulation. Certain personal information or de-identified information associated with the customer's Brex Account may nonetheless remain on systems owned or maintained by Brex where required to comply with the law or our contractual obligations.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
When no longer required to comply with the law, for contractual obligations, or for legitimate business, we will either delete or de-identify it.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Brex stores data in data centers in North America only.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
OpenAI’s GPT-4-turbo model
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
OpenAI does not retain Brex users data and does not use Brex users’ data. However, Brex will retain and use these data to improve accuracy to our internal system, in order to provide customers the most accurate and current information.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
We implement robust access control to ensure users data remain isolated from others.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
We store users data on AWS