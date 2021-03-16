Meet Albert, the cybersecurity companion that drives better security in your team. Grow the cybersecurity culture Albert achieves the impossible: teaching cybersecurity basics to your employees, in a way they love. The secret ingredient? The courses are Slack-based, interactive, 5-minutes long, and sent all year long. Warn about new data breaches When your employees appear in data breaches, they become a favorite target to hackers. Albert takes care of warning and advising these at-risk employees, in real time. Reduce the digital footprint The more your employees share online, the easier it is for hackers to cook up tailor-made attacks targeting your company. Albert guides your peers to better privacy settings on social networks, to greatly reduce risk for your company. Albert has been designed to outperform cybersecurity compliance requirements.