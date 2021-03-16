Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Riot Security Inc. retains customer data following GDPR and CCPA compliances.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Riot Security Inc. will remove your customer data if you ask for it, following GDPR and CCPA compliances.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Riot Security Inc. stores customer data following GDPR and CCPA compliances.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Irland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
AWS RDS + Aurora
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no