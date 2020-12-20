Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
According to GDPR laws, we only collect and store data that is necessary for the service.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Customers can contact us anytime at pgtop@alby.fr to request immediate removal of their data.
Customer data will be completely erased within 7 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer data is securely stored in our database and protected according to security best practices.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Irland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
in a Postgres database hosted on AWS and managed by Heroku
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS / Heroku
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no