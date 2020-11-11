Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
WebHR retains customers data for as long as the customer is active. Once a client leaves, we keep their data for 03 months and then destroy completely, unless the client requests for data purge immediately.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
WebHR keeps customer data during their subscription lifecycle. We remove their data 03 months after the client has left - or if they ask for immediate removal.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
WebHR stores customer data in their relevant data center. For example: most clients data stay in our US based data centers. For Canadian clients, their data stays in Canada, for European clients, their data stays in our European data centers.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA, Kanada, Vereinigtes Königreich, Irland, Deutschland, Singapur, Australien
Details zum Daten-Hosting
WebHR uses AWS as primary data center provider. Technology wise, we use MySQL, MongoDB, Redis for databases, and S3 for documents storage
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no