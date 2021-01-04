Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Security of your data and your privacy is our top priority. We keep your data as long as you are using our services. In the case of account removal, related data will be automatically deleted after 30 days.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We automatically remove data 30 days after account removal or upon a request sent to hello@kiwihr.com.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
KiwiHR is running on AWS Cloud and the uploaded files and documents are stored in Google Cloud Storage. All of our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Data is hosted in the AWS Cloud.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS, Google Cloud Storage
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter