Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We use historical data about people who use our Services to generate internal research reports and for you to view historical information about your own usage. If you stop using the service, your data is also available to Administrators for your Karmuh account. Your old data can be used by Administrators to see historical karmuh giving.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We remove your personal data after an Administrator removes and/or stops using our Services and sufficient time has passed to warrant data removal.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
When you submit information via our service, your information is protected and encrypted though secure connections. We implement a variety of security measures to maintain the safety of your personal information. If your personal data is exposed to an unknown 3rd party we will notify you within 72 hours of the incident being reported.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Our data is cloud hosted.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google Cloud
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no