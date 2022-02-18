Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Pointr takes data security and privacy very seriously. The user data will be retained for up to two years after the last update or deleted upon user request.
The data is not removed from backups of the databases automatically, but a database of deleted users ids is kept. This database does not store any information that can be used to identify the user outside of the system but only the Slack id and Slack team id of each deleted user.
In case of backup restoration, the data of all users found on the deleted users ids database will be removed.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
The user data can be removed at any time by the user, by accessing the manage app settings modal of the application and following the instructions for data removal or after two years without activity.
The data stored in backups will not be deleted but will be removed in case of a backup restoration as described on Data Retention Policy.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data is stored in encrypted databases provided by our cloud services providers following the guidelines and best practices for data security provided by those services.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
All data is hosted on Amazon AWS Cloud and MongoDB Atlas infrastructure.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter