Leanmote improves employee performance & wellbeing in modern, agile workforces by equipping managers with real-time data and evidence-based tools to help them establish a coaching culture at work. Want to be able to effectively detect and manage stress, build emotional intelligence and therefore promote a coaching culture at work? With a unique combination of science and technology integrated with a human centred design, Leanmote makes it easy to attend and manage your company’s overall wellbeing. Using Leanmote, you will be able to clearly identify what is happening at every level of the company, from specific employees, how they respond to a task, their role in their respective team, and the overall wellbeing of the team and its impact on the company. This information is relayed to you in real time, capturing updates in team wellbeing and comparing current data to previous. Doing so will allow you to observe trends and patterns of behaviour in your team and serve as a useful tool in managing and combating stressors team members may report. By making data more accessible, employee wellbeing levels can be more easily observed and understood.