Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Customer Data is keep for as long as Leanmote account exists.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Leanmote will remove costumer data upon costumer's request. Data is deleted from production environment within the next month
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA, Australien
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no