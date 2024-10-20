HootConnect allows you to select a Hootsuite social media post, add sentiment, a comment and send it directly to a Slack Channel, User, or Group within your workspace. A paid Hootsuite account + monthly app subscription is required to use the app.
HootConnect kann Folgendes einsehen:
HootConnect kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.
For a better experience, while using our Service, I may require you to provide us with certain personally identifiable information. The information that I request is retained on the app's database and stored securely. The data can be removed upon request at any time.
The data requested is listed:
Slack:
- ID
- Access Token
The app does use third party services that may collect information used to identify you.
https://jmoneyapps.com/hootsuite/user-guide/slack#privacy
The app does not store any information about the user.
HIPAA-konform
no
Diese App bietet zwar ggf. HIPAA-Compliance, Slack hat jedoch keine Geschäftspartnervereinbarung mit Drittanbietern von Anwendungen, einschließlich derjenigen im Slack Marketplace. Daher bist du dafür verantwortlich, die Compliance des Anbieters zu überprüfen und eine entsprechende Vereinbarung vor der Aktivierung abzuschließen.
Sicherheit
Unterstützt Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Hat ein dediziertes Sicherheitsteam
no
Kontakt für Sicherheitsfragen
help@hootsuite.com
Hat ein Programm zur Mitteilung von Schwachstellen
no
Hat ein Prämienprogramm für das Aufspüren von Sicherheitslücken (Bug Bounty)
no
Erfordert Autorisierung/Verbindungen von Drittanbietern