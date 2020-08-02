Gamma Enterprise DLP for Slack

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Gamma will retain Customer Data in accordance with the configured retention policy in the Gamma application and/or specified within the customer contractual agreement for the applicable Order(s) and Service Plan(s).

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Gamma will remove Customer Data after the designated retention period in accordance with the terms of the customer contractural agreement for the applicable Order(s) and Service Plan(s).

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Gamma will store Customer Data after the designated retention period in accordance with the terms of the customer contractual agreement for the applicable Order(s) and Service Plan(s).

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Google Cloud Platform