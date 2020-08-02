Gamma Enterprise DLP for Slack

Gamma.AI
is an AI-powered enterprise-ready cloud data discovery, data classification and data loss prevention platform. Gamma conducts deep contextual introspection of all your enterprise data across cloud applications to understand its true meaning from a sensitivity, criticality and privacy point of view with less than 0.1% false positive rate. Gamma helps answer questions like "where all is my confidential data located", "who has access to read, modify or share it", "which keys or secrets have been exposed" and allows you to fully customize the remediation of any data loss instance across cloud applications.How Gamma Helps
:
Visibility: Comprehensive real-time and historical visibility into all sensitive data inside Slack enterprise account using ML techniques to detect all data loss and data leak instances.
Remediation: Built-in automated remediation workflows such as quarantine/release, auto-deletion and user coaching. Gamma also integrates with 3rd party SOAR (security orchestration, automation and response) platforms.
Compliance with regulations: Automated technology controls to ensure continuous compliance (PII, PCI, HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA etc.) within Slack.
Continuous Training: Build a culture of security by training or coaching employees when they violate Information security violations on Slack using Gamma Bot.
Proactive Policy Enforcement: Enforce your organization's security policies over Slack for proactive prevention of threats.Gamma Features
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• Agentless, one-click deployment within seconds
• Comprehensive dashboard with REST APIs, reports and analytics
• Real-time and Historical scanning
• Automated remediation mechanisms via built-in workflows or SOAR platforms.
• Supports scanning of hundreds of file types including OCR for images
• 500+ built-in sensitive data identifiers such as:
• Personally Identifiable Information (PII)
: SSN, Tax Payer ID, Driver's License, National ID
• Financial Information
: Credit card number, bank account number, routing number
• Healthcare Information
: DEA number, NPI, ICD code, medical term, etc.
• Credentials & Secrets
: AWS secret key, cloud(Azure, GCP) credential, API key, password
• Intellectual Property
: Source code, Patent, business agreement, confidential internal document.
• Profanity
: Offensive language, Hate speech, racial, blasphemous, personal and sexual content
• Custom Data Patterns
: Add your own keywords and regexes. In addition, you can supply Gamma with sensitive document samples to train and deploy custom machine learning models that can detect leakages of confidential sensitive assets in your organization.
:wave: To setup a free trial or to learn more, visit Gamma for Slack
or email us at: info@gammanet.com