Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
CozyLayer will retain custom data in accordance with GDPR and only collect and store data that is necessary for the service.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Customers can contact us anytime at dbanks1131@gmail.com to request immediate removal of their data. Customer data will be completely erased within 7 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer data is securely stored and encoded in our database and protected according to security best practices.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud Hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
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