Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien The privacy and security of our customers' data is our top priority. Data is stored as long as the customers continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time by making a request to support@superpath.io

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten SuperPath provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to support@superpath.io. Upon uninstallation of our app, the data is automatically deleted after 60 days.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All data in transit is secured with Transport Level Security (TLS) and all API and client communications require HTTPS connections. All customer data is encrypted at rest including: email addresses, passwords, API keys and 3rd party integration keys. SuperPath is hosted on the Google Cloud Platform that holds rigorous industry security certifications, such as SOC 2 and ISO 27001. All payments made to us go through our payments provider, Stripe. Please the Stripe security page for all details about their security setup and PCI compliance.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud Hosted (GCP)

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen GCP