The Vouch app for Slack is designed for People/Talent, Employer Brand and Communications teams. Whether you’re looking to showcase employee-generated content, share important team updates, or boost collaboration across offices, the Vouch app for Slack simplifies the entire video creation workflow - from recording/requesting video content to sharing and more. With the Vouch app for Slack you can: :email: Invite your colleagues to record content as part of the Vouch Request feature :bell: Receive real time notifications whenever new videos are added to your Vouch library :film_frames: Share and watch videos from Vouch within your team’s Slack workflow :movie_camera: Record and upload any video from Slack to your Vouch library for easy editing, organization and sharing