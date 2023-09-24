Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Vouch will retain customer detail in accordance with the organisation's Master Service Agreement and Information Security Policy.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Vouch will remove data in accordance with the organisation's Master Service Agreement and Information Security Policy. As such, all data will be removed when a client ends their license with Vouch or when requested.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Vouch will backup and store data in accordance with the organisation's Master Service Agreement and Information Security Policy. As such, all data will be backed up at least daily and backups will be retained for at least 60 days.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Australien
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud Hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no