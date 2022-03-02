Vacation + Leave Tracker | Flamingo

Verfahren zu Anfragen für die Datenlöschung

When someone requests for Dashi Media Limited to delete personal data, we will pass this request on to the necessary personnel to confirm the request. This person will ensure that the party making this request corresponds tot the correct set of data, and that they are authorized to ask such data to be deleted. Once confirmed, Dashi Media Limited's system admin will delete the requisite data within 7 days.