Datelist - Booking & Scheduling

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We will only keep your personal information for as long as it is necessary for the purposes of our product use. Unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting or other legal requirements), we will delete your data 12 months after the termination of your Datelist account.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten No data will be archived for any purpose after the duration specified in the data retention policy. But, you still have the right to ask us to remove all data before that date by contacting us at contact@datelist.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We have implemented appropriate technical and organizational security measures designed to protect the security of any personal information we process. All data will be stored, encrypted at rest and in transit, inside secured servers located in the European union for the duration specified in our data retention policy.

Details zum Daten-Hosting In Europe

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS