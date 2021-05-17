Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
As part of our operations, we obtain and process information, some of which can be used to identify individuals (personally-identifiable information, or PII).
By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with Transcend.
The data may be deleted 30 days after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law
We have a full data management policy, but it does not fit within this text box. Please reach out to partnerships@transcend.io and we're happy to provide a PDF copy.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with Transcend.
The data may be deleted 30 days after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law
We have a full data management policy, but it does not fit within this text box. Please reach out to partnerships@transcend.io and we're happy to provide a PDF copy.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with Transcend.
The data may be deleted 30 days after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law
We have a full data management policy, but it does not fit within this text box. Please reach out to partnerships@transcend.io and we're happy to provide a PDF copy.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Irland, USA, Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud-hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter