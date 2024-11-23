REACTO: Reaction Notifications

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We will only collect the data needed for the operation of Reacto, such as message timestamp and channel. We only collect message information directed at the Reacto application. We follow the OWASP best-practices and encrypt data (both at rest and in transit). We do not store any data that we don’t need for our operations.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We will automatically delete all data related to the Slack workspace 12 months after Reacto is removed from the Slack team.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Any information related to Slack workspace is stored in the DigitalOcean data center located in California, USA.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud-hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
DigitalOcean
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no