Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Kudoboard shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Data is removed when a board, customer, or business tenant is deleted. Data may remain in backups for up to 7 days after the deletion.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Kudoboard stores data in accordance with its internal Data Management Policy.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS, Digital Ocean
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no