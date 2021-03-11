OnlineOrNot retains customer result data depending on the user's plan. Free users' data is retained for 14 days, while paid plans range from 30 days (Freelancer plan) to 1 year (Business plan). Customer account data is only retained while the customer holds an account with OnlineOrNot. Once a deletion request is made, all customer data is removed.

OnlineOrNot does not archive customer data. You can close your OnlineOrNot account at any time by contacting support in the chat window through onlineornot.com. Closing your account starts a process of erasing OnlineOrNot's records of your account data including monitors and all results.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung

OnlineOrNot stores customer data on servers in the United States of America. When the data is stored on the OnlineOrNot servers, OnlineOrNot encrypts it in transit and at rest so that other people including the server administrators can not see the contents of the data. The OnlineOrNot servers use the data to provide monitoring services. OnlineOrNot developers sometimes retrieve customer data on computers in Australia. The data is used to develop, debug and maintain the service. The data is erased from developer computers when no longer needed.