DailyQ helps you with your daily standup questions, it provides very flexible and powerful tools for you to manage your daily questions, allow you to set up multiple question groups, and control each question group * What questions to ask - add and edit questions

* Who to ask - select only those you want to ask

* When to ask - powerful cron format with timezone support

* View detail answers and results without leaving Slack DailyQ makes managing multiple teams standups across different continents like a walk in the park!