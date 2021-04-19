Lunch Status Emoji

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We do not have a server that stores data, all data is stored locally on the user's mobile device. The user can delete their data by deleting their app from their phone. All data sent to third parties (Sentry for bug reporting and Amplitude for analytics) does not contain any PII.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten We do not have a server that stores data, all data is stored locally on the user's mobile device. The user can delete their data by deleting their app from their phone. All data sent to third parties (Sentry for bug reporting and Amplitude for analytics) does not contain any PII.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We do not have a server that stores data, all data is stored locally on the user's mobile device. The user can delete their data by deleting their app from their phone. All data sent to third parties (Sentry for bug reporting and Amplitude for analytics) does not contain any PII.