Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien

ScoutAPM retains data (metrics and transaction traces) for 30 days. This metric retention allows customers to see changes to their application over a period of time. After 30 days, this data is permanently deleted and we can delete data at shorter intervals upon customer request. After cancellation, customer account information is retained for historical purposes, however we honor any customer requests to receive copies of their data or to delete from our servers. For questions or requests, please contact our Data Protection Officer at privacy@scoutapm.com.