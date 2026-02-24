Verfahren zu Anfragen für die Datenlöschung

At the database level following a client request for data to be removed from Casepoint, the following activities are performed to ensure data no longer exists in the Casepoint platform: All of the DB and associated backups of DB are deleted from our systems; All associated files for the case are deleted from our file shares; All data is deleted from backups; Data is deleted from the Disaster Recovery site as part of the replication of data from PROD to DR; Upon successful deletion, Casepoint provides a certificate of destruction to the client for their records. Casepoint does share the client Data Disposition form, to select the needed options and sign documents. Upon the receipt of the archive by the client, Casepoint deletes all the data from the network. Casepoint provides the Archive of all data that the client has with us in Conc Format ( which is globally used in Data format) so that the data can be loaded on any other platform. Casepoint does share the client Data Disposition form, to select needed options and sign documents. Upon the receipt of the archive by the client, Casepoint deletes all the data from our network.