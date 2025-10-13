Tability OKRs

Tability will retain customer data in accordance to our Privacy policy (

) and data processing agreement (

) --- From our data processing agreement: Upon termination of your account Tability will delete, destroy, or anonymize the personal data in accordance with our standard backup and retention policy per the ToS, normally, no later than 60 days, unless we are required to retain personal data due to Union, Member State or United States laws; in which case Tability reserves the right to retain personal data. --- From our privacy policy: Customers have the right to request the restriction of certain uses and disclosures of personally identifiable information as follows. You can contact us in order to (1) update or correct your personally identifiable information, (2) change your preferences with respect to communications and other information you receive from us, or (3) delete the personally identifiable information maintained about you on our systems (subject to the following paragraph), by cancelling your account.