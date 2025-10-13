Tability OKRs

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Tability will retain customer data in accordance to our Privacy policy (https://docs.tability.io/privacy-policy) and data processing agreement (https://docs.tability.io/legal/dpa)
---
From our data processing agreement:
Upon termination of your account Tability will delete, destroy, or anonymize the personal data in accordance with our standard backup and retention policy per the ToS, normally, no later than 60 days, unless we are required to retain personal data due to Union, Member State or United States laws; in which case Tability reserves the right to retain personal data.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Tability will retain customer data in accordance to our Privacy policy (https://docs.tability.io/privacy-policy) and data processing agreement (https://docs.tability.io/legal/dpa)
---
From our data processing agreement:
Upon termination of your account Tability will delete, destroy, or anonymize the personal data in accordance with our standard backup and retention policy per the ToS, normally, no later than 60 days, unless we are required to retain personal data due to Union, Member State or United States laws; in which case Tability reserves the right to retain personal data.
---
From our privacy policy:
Customers have the right to request the restriction of certain uses and disclosures of personally identifiable information as follows. You can contact us in order to (1) update or correct your personally identifiable information, (2) change your preferences with respect to communications and other information you receive from us, or (3) delete the personally identifiable information maintained about you on our systems (subject to the following paragraph), by cancelling your account.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Tability will retain customer data in accordance to our Privacy policy (https://docs.tability.io/privacy-policy) and data processing agreement (https://docs.tability.io/legal/dpa)
---
From our data processing agreement:
Upon termination of your account Tability will delete, destroy, or anonymize the personal data in accordance with our standard backup and retention policy per the ToS, normally, no later than 60 days, unless we are required to retain personal data due to Union, Member State or United States laws; in which case Tability reserves the right to retain personal data.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA, Irland, Australien
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Heroku
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
OpenAI
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Tability uses OpenAI which operates in the US
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz