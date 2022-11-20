Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We don't store any data. Nothing is stored on Robusta servers. Robusta is installed in the customer's Kubernetes cluster The Slack token is stored in a Kubernetes secret on the customer's premise

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten We don't store any data The Slack token is stored in a Kubernetes secret on the customer's premise When the customer removes Robusta, that secret is deleted as well

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We don't store any data The Slack token is stored in a Kubernetes secret on the customer's premise