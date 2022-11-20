Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We don't store any data.
Nothing is stored on Robusta servers.
Robusta is installed in the customer's Kubernetes cluster
The Slack token is stored in a Kubernetes secret on the customer's premise
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We don't store any data
The Slack token is stored in a Kubernetes secret on the customer's premise
When the customer removes Robusta, that secret is deleted as well
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We don't store any data
The Slack token is stored in a Kubernetes secret on the customer's premise
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no