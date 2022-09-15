Unterstützt Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Hat ein dediziertes Sicherheitsteam
yes
Kontakt für Sicherheitsfragen
admin@phinforgood.com
Hat ein Programm zur Mitteilung von Schwachstellen
no
Hat ein Prämienprogramm für das Aufspüren von Sicherheitslücken (Bug Bounty)
no
Erfordert Autorisierung/Verbindungen von Drittanbietern
yes
Von dieser App genutzte Drittanbieter-Services
For security, we do not publicly reveal all third party services. However, we can reveal that our main content management system is Contentful and generically that our service is deployed on a leading mongo db and server cloud infrastructure.
Verwendet Token-Rotation
no