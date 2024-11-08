Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Sturdy customer data, including data gathered from the integration for Slack, is retained indefinitely or at the discretion of the customer while the customer maintains an active subscription. All customer data is removed within 90 days of subscription termination.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Sturdy customer data, including data gathered from the integration for Slack, is retained indefinitely or at the discretion of the customer while the customer maintains an active subscription. All customer data is removed within 90 days of subscription termination.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Sturdy customer data is stored per policy in limited access production accounts and encrypted-at-rest using industry-standard mechanisms.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud-hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Azure ChatGPT
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Data generated by Azure ChatGPT is retained in the tenant database under the same retention policies as all customer data.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Data generated by Azure ChatGPT is stored in the single tenant database which stores all customer data. No Slack data is used to train an LLM.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
All Azure ChatGPT use is processed and stored in the United States.