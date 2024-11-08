Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Sturdy customer data, including data gathered from the integration for Slack, is retained indefinitely or at the discretion of the customer while the customer maintains an active subscription. All customer data is removed within 90 days of subscription termination.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Sturdy customer data, including data gathered from the integration for Slack, is retained indefinitely or at the discretion of the customer while the customer maintains an active subscription. All customer data is removed within 90 days of subscription termination.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Sturdy customer data is stored per policy in limited access production accounts and encrypted-at-rest using industry-standard mechanisms.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud-hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) Azure ChatGPT

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Data generated by Azure ChatGPT is retained in the tenant database under the same retention policies as all customer data.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Data generated by Azure ChatGPT is stored in the single tenant database which stores all customer data. No Slack data is used to train an LLM.