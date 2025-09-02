Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Sleekplan GmbH will retain Customer Data until a team or user revokes a token, a team uninstalls an app, or a user requests deletion of data. Prior to any such event, only data that is critical to the application function is retained.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Sleekplan GmbH will remove Customer Data in accordance with a user's request for deletion, when a team uninstalls an app, or when a user or team revokes a token. Logs older than 30 days are automatically deleted.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Sleekplan GmbH will store Customer Data in accordance with our security standards. Our entire website, the customer portal, the storage, and hosting servers are only accessible via encrypted connections (HTTPS using RSA 2048 bit keys). We use TLS also for internal server-to-server communication.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Deutschland, USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud-hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no