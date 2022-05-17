No more messy Slack conversations! OnlyThreads helps you turn Slack into a knowledge base. Save time by keeping everything organized, and quickly find key decisions and important conversations. :thread: Organize: Make your channels ‘thread-only’ by typing /threads. It means any messages sent to these channels will automatically become standalone, productivity-friendly threads. ​​Thread-only channels keep important information in one place, accessible by your entire team, and easily searchable. At any time, disable thread-only mode by typing /threads once more. :martial_arts_uniform: Take action: After your team has had their say, close threads with a resulting decision visible to everyone. This helps you make important information easier to find, read, and take action on. :books: Create a knowledge base: Whenever you or one of your team creates a new thread, OnlyThreads will automatically search for similar or duplicate conversations. This helps you stay organized, without having multiple threads for the same topic. :mag: Search: Find previous decisions and conversations in seconds, thanks to OnlyThreads’ smart search. E.g. if you are looking for everything related to ‘First Sprint,’ just type ‘/find First Sprint’ into any channel To ensure the most relevant search results, be sure to select the primary language your team uses to collaborate. Skyrocket your team’s productivity…for free!