Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time by making a request to OnlyThreads.co@gmail.com
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We provide all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to OnlyThreads.co@gmail.com
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud Hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no