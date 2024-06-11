Review Flowz: reviews tracking bot

Never miss a review again – Bring your customers' voice in your daily conversations. Receive notifications for every new customer review, or filter out the noise based on the reviews' rating, content, keywords, and platform. Tag and translate reviews directly in one-click under each notification. Review replies and updates are threaded under each notification. Receive weekly or daily reports to share an overview of your review collection efforts. Reply to reviews directly within your workspace. Use AI generated reply suggestions, edit them as you wish, and post the reply directly to the review platform. Note: Our AI assistants provide suggestions based on the data they have access to and are not infallible. Results may sometimes be inaccurate or incomplete. Use discretion when applying their suggestions. Try it free for 14 days, no credit card required. Supported platforms - We support the biggest review platforms on the market, including Google My Business, Trustpilot, Yelp, Amazon, Tripadvisor, etc.

- We support all the App Stores (iTunes, MacOS store, App Store, Play Store, and Microsoft Store).

- We also boast support for specific B2B review platforms such as G2, Capterra, GetApp, Gartner Peer Insights, Software Advice, Trustradius, Product Hunt, SourceForge, etc.

- And we support most B2B marketplaces such as Wordpress, Shopify, Hubspot, the Salesforce AppExchange, and browser extension marketplaces such as Chrome & Edge Pricing Try Reviewflowz for free on a 14 days free trial. No credit card required. The Lite plan starts at $45 / month and comes with support for one Slack channel, and one review profile. Prices drop with volume, and our pricing is publicly available. A review listing is a product, location, or app on a review platform. For example, Facebook on the Play Store, your local book store on Google My Business, or Slack on G2. There are no overages, no add-ons, and no hidden costs of any sort on Reviewflowz.