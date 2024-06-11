Review Flowz: reviews tracking bot

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Reviewflowz will keep all reviews and personal information for the lifetime of the customers' account.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Reviewflowz will remove customer data when customers request it explicitly by email on contact@reviewflowz.com, or no less than 1 year after account deletion
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Reviewflowz will store customer data for the lifetime of the customers' accounts, or no more than 1 year after account deletion
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Frankreich, Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
GPT 4o & GPT 4o turbo
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
API data may be retained for up to 30 days, after which it will be deleted. OpenAI will delete your content when we make the request (if you make the request to us). A data deletion request can take up to 30 days to process once it has been received.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
OpenAI's business terms apply, and we are a EU-based company so OpenAI Ireland Ltd.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
OpenAI stores data around the world on Microsoft Azure's cloud. We have no control over the specific data centres being used