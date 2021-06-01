Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
PerkSweet follows all US guidelines for data retention as specified in our terms of service.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
PerkSweet follows all US guidelines for data retention as specified in our terms of service.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
PerkSweet follows all US guidelines for data retention as specified in our terms of service.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Amazon Web Services s3
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no