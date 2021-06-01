Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien PerkSweet follows all US guidelines for data retention as specified in our terms of service.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten PerkSweet follows all US guidelines for data retention as specified in our terms of service.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung PerkSweet follows all US guidelines for data retention as specified in our terms of service.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Amazon Web Services s3

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS