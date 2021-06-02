Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Flowdash customers retain full control of their uploaded data, and may modify or delete it at any time - using the means available through the service's user interface or by contacting support@flowdash.com.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Archive or remove data by emailing support@flowdash.com
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We take the security of your data seriously. Sensitive data like API authorization credentials are encrypted at rest, and access to your data is secured behind robust authentication and authorization schemes. To retain full control over your data, consider our on premise offering.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosting, on premise
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Amazon Web Services, Heroku
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no