Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
All customer data is treated as sensitive since it is configuration details of customer cloud environments. OpsCompass uses encryption for data at rest. Customer data retention period is based upon the customer's payment tier. Customer requests are supported by automated processes that discover and delete the applicable data. These same processes are used to enforce customer retention periods.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
OpsCompass does not currently archive data. Data retention periods are based upon the customer's payment tier.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer data is categorized as sensitive and stored using encryption to protect data at rest.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no