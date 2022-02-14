Let's Do adds an easy-to-use task manager to Slack. You and your team are already in Slack – use it to handle your tasks as well. :dart: Assign tasks, set due dates, add notes and keep track of what needs to get done.

:rocket: Organize your team tasks. Ensure everyone is on track and on top of things.

:zap: Add shared to-do lists to Slack channels to keep tasks focused and actionable. With the app, each channel in your Slack workspace becomes a to-do list easily accessed by the channel members. Each team member stays on top of their assignments from the to-do overview on the Let's Do home tab. To-do lists are easily shared with the members of a channel for multiplayer editing. Follow channels to keep track of the progress of the todos. :wave: Daily reminders are sent for to-dos that are due soon. New assignments and changes are notified as they happen. Notifications can easily be adjusted or toggled when needed. :female_superhero: Use personal to-dos to keep track of the tasks that don't need to be shared. These can, for example, be used for your day-to-day planning, keeping track of personal goals, or saving meeting notes for later processing. :recycle: Use repeated to-dos to keep routines running smoothly. You can automatically repeat to-dos monthly, weekly, biweekly, or even daily. The app is available wherever you are in Slack; use the /todo command, trigger it from shortcuts, or use the overview on the Let's Do home tab. Use Let's Do as your primary task manager, as a complement to an existing task management system, or to setup your own process around to-dos within Slack. → Bring order to your tasks today! Add to Slack and get started using the free trial :woman_in_lotus_position: