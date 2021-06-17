Payfunnels web app is both easy and flexible. Marketing consultants, business coaches, fitness trainers, sports clubs and others are all using Payfunnels.

It makes the process of invoicing your customers and collecting their payments efficient, regardless of the customer’s payment model or the nature of your business.

With Payfunnels Slack app you can subscribe to channels with your payfunnels account so that

Whenever a new payment action occurs a notification message will be posted to selected channel.

You need to connect your Slack workspace with payfunnels account from setting page,

You'll be able to choose the notifications you want to receive in Slack following are the notifications we are currently providing:

1. Successful Payments

2. Refund Payments

3. Failed Payments

4. Update Payment Method

5. On successful payout transfer