Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Payfunnels doesn't retain any data from the Customer. Payfunnels app is working with only incoming-webhook scope, which helps to only trigger messages to the Customer
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Payfunnels doesn’t obtain any Customer data. However, on disconnect we will be removing the retrieved token and trigger webhook URL
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Payfunnels doesn’t obtain any Customer data.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no