Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Vercel retains Customer Data only for the minimum necessary period to fulfill contractual/legal obligations, support the Services, or meet business needs. Upon termination, Customer Data is deleted within a commercially reasonable timeframe unless legally required to retain it. For more info see our Data Processing Agreement (vercel.com/legal/DPA) and our Information Security Policy (security@vercel.com)
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Customer Data can be deleted on demand via the self-service portal or upon account termination. Vercel deletes Customer Data in accordance with or DPA. For more info see our Data Processing Agreement (vercel.com/legal/DPA) and our Information Security Policy (security@vercel.com)
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer Data is encrypted and stored at rest using AES-256, and in transit using TLS 1.2+. Data is hosted across AWS, Azure, and GCP infrastructure. For more info see our Data Processing Agreement (vercel.com/legal/DPA) and our Information Security Policy (security@vercel.com)
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted via AWS, Azure, and GCP
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS, Azure and GCP
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Opus 4.6 (Anthropic)
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Anthropic models configured with Zero Data Retention (ZDR). Customer prompts and model outputs are not retained by Anthropic after inference processing.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Vercel uses Anthropic Claude Opus 4.6 through AI Gateway. Requests are processed by Anthropic under Anthropic's enterprise controls.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Requests are sent to Anthropic's global inference infrastructure. Vercel AI Gateway does not currently provide region-specific data residency controls for provider inference workloads.