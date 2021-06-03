Aboard customizes and delivers a better employee experience from onboarding to offboarding. Our web application is integrated into Slack to add timely notifications and fast interactions. Our 3 focuses are:

:hammer: Automation: auto-send messages and integrations means time savings for busy teams

:date: Organization: keep HR, team leaders, and employees on the same page, doing what they need and when

:wave: Engagement: our platform provides a new hire welcome like they've never experienced before