Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Aboard will retain customer data until there is an explicit request from customer for it's deletion, or until Aboard amends their retention policy. Aboard retains the right to amend its retention policy with prior notification to current & past customers. For questions or deletion requests, please contact support@getaboard.co.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Customers can request removal of their company data from all of Aboard's servers & records at any time. Cancellation of service does not constitute an inherent request for data. For questions or deletion requests, please contact support@getaboard.co.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Aboard has strong security controls for data, ensuring customers can only access their own data. All data is transmitted over HTTPS. Any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Kanada, USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no