Xcode Cloud

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We retain minimal slack related customer data: configured channels names/Ids for posting notifications, and OAuth credentials associated with the user for access to the slack workspace. This data is retained until the customer deletes it.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We do not archive any of the slack customer data. It is removed when the user removes related configuration.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Slack customer data is stored encrypted.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no