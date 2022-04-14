Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Your Personal Data will be stored until we delete the record and we proactively delete it or you send a valid deletion request. Please note that in some circumstances we may store your Personal Data for longer periods of time, for example where we are required to do so in accordance with legal, regulatory, tax or accounting requirements

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Guidde shall, at the choice of Customer , delete or return the Personal Data to Client after the end of the provision of the Services relating to processing, and shall delete existing copies unless applicable law requires storage of the Personal Data.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Guidde will store Customer data up to 30 days following a trial expiration or contract termination. All data is encrypted both during transit and at rest. Guidde does not operate as an archive or file storage service.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting The Guidde platform leverages Cloud storage and containers

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Google Cloud Platform

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes