Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
BetterUp maintains records until they are no longer needed, or until requested to delete or destroy in alignment with Data Classification and Handling Policy requirements.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
BetterUp maintains records until they are no longer needed, or until requested to delete or destroy in alignment with Data Classification and Handling Policy requirements.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
BetterUp maintains records until they are no longer needed, or until requested to delete or destroy in alignment with Data Classification and Handling Policy requirements.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
claude-3-7, gpt-4.1-mini, gpt-4o-mini, claude-3-7-sonnet-
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
for openAI- 30 days in the US, 0 days in Europe
for Anthropic via AWS bedrock, 30 days
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
The AWS hosted LLM does not have access to our data and thus no deletion schedule is necessary. The 30 day deletion window is for our other LLM provider, OpenAI who is authorized to retain limited data for up to 30 days including transient generative data
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
US data stays in the US, and EU data stays within the EEA boundary