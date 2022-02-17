Cosmos Video

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We will only retain your personal data for as long as reasonably necessary to fulfil the purposes we collected it for, including for the purposes of satisfying any legal, regulatory, tax, accounting or reporting requirements. We may retain your personal data for a longer period in the event of a complaint or if we reasonably believe there is a prospect of litigation in respect to our relationship with you.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymise information of this nature.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We have implemented strict technical and organizational security measures designed to protect the security of any personal information we process, in accordance with GDPR.
We only retain your personal data for as long as reasonably necessary to fulfil the purposes we collected it for, including for the purposes of satisfying any legal, regulatory, tax, accounting or reporting requirements.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Irland, USA, Singapur, Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no